Carrie Underwood is going to have to keep the ladies away from her oldest son, Isaiah.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the "Cry Pretty" singer ahead of her CMA Fest performance in Nashville on Friday, where she revealed that her 4-year-old son is quite the "schmoozer."

"I have a 4-year-old who's, like, a schmoozer," Underwood -- who also shares 4-month-old son Jacob with husband Mike Fisher -- jokingly shared. "He knows the right things to say and he's so cute about it and he knows how to get, not get what he wants but a little bit. And he'll totally [work it], especially with girls he's so sweet."

"And then my 4-month-old is just four months of squishiness and smiley," she lovingly added. "And I love those smiley babies."

While Underwood is in the middle of her Cry Pretty Tour, that night at the CMA Fest she took the stage with music legend Joan Jett.

"I met her a few years ago at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the stars kind of aligned," Underwood shared. "And it was like, 'What if Joan Jett came to the CMA Fest? Well, let's ask her.' And she agreed."

"I'm so excited for the fans and for her to experience our CMA Fest," she said, adding, "We're doing a medley of songs. They're ones that everybody knows."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

That same night, Underwood also released the music video for her latest single, "Southbound."

"The whole song is behind tour life," she said, explaining that the visual includes a behind-the-scenes look at her life on the road. "But then we had this day where I was like, 'I don't want it to be a video shoot. I just want to have everybody come out and let's make some margaritas and have some fun things to do.'"

Calling it the perfect day, Underwood added that the "weather was great. We were cooking out and snacking." "I've been training super hard and I was like, 'I haven't had nachos in a really long time.' So I had nachos," she recalled, adding, "It was a good day."

ET was also with Underwood at Wednesday's CMT Music Awards, where she expressed how grateful she was for becoming the most awarded artist in CMT history.

Watch below to hear what she said.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Responds to 'Crazy' Honor of Being Most Awarded Artist in CMT History (Exclusive)

CMT Music Awards 2019: Carrie Underwood Delivers Energetic 'Southbound' Performance

CMT Music Awards 2019: Carrie Underwood Gives Hubby Mike Fisher a Birthday Shout-Out During Acceptance Speech

Related Gallery