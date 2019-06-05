Carrie Underwood is unstoppable!

The 36-year-old country superstar not only took home the first award of the night and the trophy for Video of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, she also rocked the crowd, delivering a fun-filled and energetic performance of her new single, "Southbound," at The Parthenon in Centennial Park.

Stepping out in a mini-dress that featured a hot pink skirt and black sheer top with colorful polka dots, Underwood got the crowd on their feet and dancing with her infectious single that's perfect for the summer.

Underwood won both CMT Music Awards she was nominated for at Wednesday's show -- Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty" and Female Video of the Year for "Love Wins," which she happily dedicated to her husband, Mike Fisher.

Wednesday also marked the hockey player's 39th birthday. Prior to the ceremony, the birthday boy and his stunning wife walked the red carpet together.

The day before the awards show, Underwood performed at a fun concert for her fans at the Grand Ole Opry.

"We went #Southbound yesterday at the Fan Club Party! What a great way to start #CMAFest…thanks for coming! #CareBears," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video recap of the night.

