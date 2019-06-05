Morgan Evans is playing "cheerleader" at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the 34-year-old singer and wife Kelsea Ballerini at the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where Evans said he's all about supporting his lady.

"She's always got it going on. I feel like I'm always trying not to mess up today's photos," he joked of Ballerini, who stunned on the red carpet in a Blumarine gown and Djula diamond ring.

"We'll have a fitting for a show like this, and I'll show him, 'All right, here are three dresses, what do you think?' And he'll be like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' And I'm like, 'No! Tell me! What do you actually think?'" Ballerini dished. "He is a supportive, supportive, wonderful human."

"I just tell the truth," Evans said. "It's easy."

Evans is also there for Ballerini in the moments she needs him most -- like first thing in the morning. "I will always love for the fact that you bring me coffee in the morning before I get out of bed," Ballerini shared.

"That's more of a measure of self-preservation than anything else," Evans cracked.

Ballerini, who is nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year at Wednesday's event, will also be taking the stage to perform her song, "Miss Me More." The 25-year-old singer said it's probably the last time she'll perform the song at an awards show.



"It's going to be a powerful performance. Maybe some like, pyro," she teased. "I mean, it's a girl power kind of song. We gotta sucker punch it this last time."

"I'm here with my pom poms, basically tonight, as a cheerleader and supporting Kelsea with her performance and nominations, and just country music in general," Evans added. "I feel like this is a family that gets to hang out two or three times a year, and this is one of those nights, so it's great to be here."

As for what's next, Ballerini said she has two new singles "ready to go." "Other than that, I'm writing for the next few months and then we'll finish it up. But I'm excited. I feel like I've never had the amount of time I have now to get in the studio and play around and focus and try new things. It's always kind of been crunch time. So I'm excited to have the freedom and the space to just play with this music."

Ballerini also recently collaborated with Thomas Rhett on "Center Point Road." "It's one of those songs that you're like, 'Aw, I wish I would have written that,'" she told ET. "To be able to do music with people you actually love in real life is a magical thing. I'm honored to be part of that record. That record is insane. We listen to 'Remember You Young,' and we're like 'Ugh, it's so good!'

See more from the 2019 CMT Awards red carpet in the video below.

