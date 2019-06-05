Kane Brown is ready to be a (strict) father!

The country crooner and his wife, Katelyn Jae, are expecting their first child together, and told ET at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday that he's going to be "very protective" when it comes to his baby girl on the way.

"I'm going to be very protective, but I'm going to let her do her own thing," Brown revealed, adding that he hoped his little girl plays sports. "I just hope she plays basketball, that's all I want. Basketball or softball, some kind of sport, all I'm hoping for."

The CMT Awards marked the couple's first time walking the red carpet since they announced that Jae was pregnant in April. The two couldn't have looked happier as Brown adorably cradled his wife's burgeoning baby bump.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brown, who is nominated for two CMT Awards, also touched on how amazing it was to have his fourth No. 1 song with "Good as You."

"When I first wrote it, I fell in love with it," he told ET. "It's about my wife. I was about to get married and I just was in love. I'm still in love. It really is a song saying, I need to be as good as she is."

Brown and his ladylove got engaged over Easter in 2017 and tied the knot at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, in October. Footage from their stunning ceremony was previously shared in an alternate video released by Brown for his song, "Good as You."

Check out the behind-the-scenes video from the music video, below.

