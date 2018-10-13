Kane Brown Marries Katelyn Jae in Nashville Wedding

Congrats to Kane Brown!

The country star tied the knot with Katelyn Jae in a ceremony attended by friends and family just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday evening, ET has learned. Brown confirmed the news on Saturday with a sweet Instagram photo of himself and Jae after they said "I do."

For their big day at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, Brown wore a Lavin suit, while Jae chose a classic understated gown, according to People. The pair's wedding comes just days after Brown made history at the 2018 American Music Awards, where he received the most awards in one night for a first-time nominee with three wins.

ET has reached out to Brown's rep for comment.

Brown proposed to Jae, 26, on Easter Sunday last year, and announced their engagement during a Philadelphia concert shortly after. During an interview with ET last November, Brown revealed that his single, "Heaven," was inspired by Jae.

"[It's] just like a love story that I feel like a bunch of girls want their guys to say to them and how it makes them feel," he said. "Basically, [it's] talking about my fiancee."

"She's literally just like me -- she wears all my clothes," he joked of Jae. "She's funny, we get along all the time [and] she loves music just as much as I do."

And there's one song on Kane's last album that made her cry: "What's Mine Is Yours," which Brown also wrote in her honor.

"She played it like 50 times," he said.

ET also spoke with Brown on the red carpet at the AMAs. Watch below.

