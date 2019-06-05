Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, but she couldn't help but shine the spotlight on her husband!

The 36-year-old country singer took home the first award of the night at the awards show, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Underwood was honored with the trophy for Female Video of the Year for "Love Wins," and gave husband Mike Fisher a sweet shout-out during her acceptance speech.

"Thank you so much fans," she began before thanking the directors for "making this video special." She then directed her attention to her main squeeze.

"It is my husband's birthday today," Underwood exclaimed. "Look what they got you!"

Prior to her big win, the couple walked the red carpet together. Underwood looked stunning in a nude, fully beaded cocktail dress with a sexy plunging neckline accentuated with turquoise and golden shadow crystals by Michael Cinco. Fisher, on his end, opted for a more casual look, rocking dark jeans with a blue-gray button-up shirt.

Underwood is also up for Video of the Year for her song "Cry Pretty."

See more of ET's 2019 CMT Music Awards coverage in the video below.

