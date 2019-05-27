Carrie Underwood knows how to poke fun at herself!

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the 14th anniversary of her 2005 American Idol win. Underwood, who beat out Bo Bice in the season four finale, shared a hilarious snap of herself from the final episode, right after her name was announced as the winner.

In the shot, Underwood -- who's rocking a very curly hairstyle and an animal print red dress -- has her face scrunched up and is sobbing. Meanwhile Idol host Ryan Seacrest is standing blank-faced in the background.

"14 years ago... my world changed," she wrote alongside the pic, according to multiple outlets.

"It’s true when I say that 'You can’t cry pretty,'" she added, hilariously referencing her single, "Cry Pretty," which she dropped last year.

Underwood's anniversary of winning the competition series came just days after she returned to the Idol stage to perform her song, "Southbound." During her recent Idol appearance she told Seacrest that she remembered being "horrified, scared, nervous, excited, all of the above" during that season four finale.

Since Idol, Underwood has garnered massive success -- most recently, with her Cry Pretty Tour 360 that kicked off earlier this month. ET caught up with Underwood ahead of her tour where she discussed her work-life balance as a busy mom of two to Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 4 months, with husband Mike Fisher.

"It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it," she said. "My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess."

"I don't have a house to clean," she added of the upside of touring with kids. "I don't have as much laundry to do. I get to work out more consistently when I'm out on the road. I can't get up there and do what I do how I would like to do it if I'm out of shape."

