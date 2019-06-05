Carrie Underwood is still the reigning country queen at the CMT Music Awards!

The Cry Pretty singer added two new trophies to her sizable collection on Wednesday at this year's show, bringing her tally up to 20 CMT Music Awards in total and making her the most awarded performer in the show's history.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the acclaimed singer backstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, after the show, and she reflected on her triumphant evening and her historic winning streak.

"It's crazy!" Underwood marveled over her big night, where she took home the awards for Female Video for "Love Wins" and Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty."

"My husband was like, 'Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,' and I was like, 'Well, that's how I'm here in the first place. They've been voting for me since day one. Since I was on American Idol. So they know the drill."

In fact, Underwood said she's met some dedicated fans who've been fans of her since the early days, and make sure to express their support.

"I constantly have people telling me they voted for me on Idol, and that was 14 years ago," she shared. "So now there's people that are like, 'Ever since I was a little kid, I would vote for you.'"

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, have I been doing this for that long?'" she joked. "But it's just really cool that they're still supporting me after all these years."

Underwood not only won two big awards, but also delivered another lively performance of her new single, "Southbound," and made sure to give her husband, Mike Fisher, a special shout-out in honor of his birthday.

"It is my husband's birthday today," Underwood exclaimed during one of her two acceptance speeches. "Look what they got you!"

While Underwood explained to ET that her husband's birthday always falls on a pretty busy week -- this year with the CMT Music Awards and CMA Fest -- she's got some big plans for Father's Day later this month.

The singer -- who shares 4-year-old son Isaiah and 4-month-old son Jacob with her husband -- couldn't reveal what special present she's getting for Fisher for the special holiday, but seemed to hint that it was handmade.

"I worked hard on it," she teased. "It's not a crafts thing, but it took many man-hours."

Congrats to the country icon on her big night!

