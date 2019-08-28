A Joe Jonas and Lil Nas X collab may be on the way!

Following the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday, the 30-year-old Jonas Brother took to social media to share a shot of himself and Nas at the annual awards show. The pair looked thrilled to be standing together in the pic, but Jonas had a bit of a bone to pick with the 20-year-old singer.

"My old town road remix road remix never made the cut ☹️," Jonas quipped alongside the pic, referencing Nas' hit song, which has had multiple remix collabs with artists including Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo.

My old town road remix never made the cut ☹️ pic.twitter.com/IAV7x2M3DV — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

One fan quickly replied to Jonas' tweet to question why that version of the song had never been released. "Well I haven’t written it yet and I haven’t recorded it and I how can I make a song like that any better when it kicks so much a** already," Jonas replied.

Well I haven’t written it yet and I haven’t recorded it and I how can I make a song like that any better when it kicks so much ass already. — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

While an "Old Town Road" collab doesn't seem likely between the pair, Nas replied to Jonas' tweet to offer up another time they can work together.

"imma let u on panini don't worry," Nas wrote, referencing one of his other songs. Jonas seemed pleased with the offer, responding with a gif of a man excitedly dancing.

pic.twitter.com/94pdt94sdO — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

Jonas isn't the only person Nas is hoping to get to remix "Panini," he recently tweeted that he was "tryna get gordon ramsay on this panini remix."

While it's unclear if Nas and the celeb chef are actually going to work on a remix of the song together, they did meet up in London to make paninis together.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Billy Ray Cyrus at the VMAs, who gushed over working with Nas on their wildly popular rendition of "Old Town Road."

"It's crazy, it's crazy. Again, the people took this song and they made it their own, you know. It's just been a heck of a ride and it's been a lot of fun," he said. "Seeing Lil Nas take the stage just now, I mean, he's electric."

Watch the video below for more with Cyrus.

