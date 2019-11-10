CMA Awards 2019: Watch ET Live on the Red Carpet

The 2019 CMA Awards are set to air on Wednesday, Nov. 13 -- and ET's got you covered.



The biggest names in country music will come together at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to honor the year's best music and accomplished artists. ET will be streaming from the red carpet with the night's nominees, performers and more -- and from the exclusive interviews to show-stopping fashion, you're not going to want to miss a second of it.



The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards kicks off Wednesday evening, with host Carrie Underwood and special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Here's what you need to know:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage?: Follow along on ET Live, by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

When Can I Watch the Stream? ET will be streaming live from the red carpet on Wednesday afternoon. The awards show will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.



Who Will Be There? Underwood, Parton and McEntire are splitting hosting duties, but the rest of the show is set to be just as star-studded. Artists like Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and more will take the stage -- and the red carpet.

