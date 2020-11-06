The 2020 CMA Awards are almost here! The Country Music Association's annual show to honor the biggest accomplishments in country music takes place Wed. Nov. 11 live at Nashville's Music City Center and will feature some of the genre's biggest names, including Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more, as well as some crossover artists, like Justin Bieber, who's taking the stage with Dan + Shay.

ET has you covered leading up to the show with our CMA Awards special, and all through the night! Read on for all the details you need on how to watch the CMA Awards, host, nominees, performers and more.

When are the CMA Awards? The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will air 7 p.m. local time for Mountain Time viewers and 8 p.m. local time PT.

How to watch: Viewers can watch the show on ABC on TV, via the ABC app with a TV provider, or stream on ABC on a number of live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Who is hosting?: This year's show will be co-hosted by country legends Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

Who's performing? In addition to Bieber and Dan+Shay performing "10,000 Hours," Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett are performing, as well as Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Ashley McBryde, Charlie Puth and more. See more of the performers here.

Who's nominated? Lambert scored seven nominations this year -- topping any other artist -- including for Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. This makes her the most-nominated artist in CMA history, with 55, just edging out McEntire, who notched her 51st nod this year. Church, Combs, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban join Lambert on the list of nominees for the highly coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

See the full list of CMA Awards nomineeshere.

