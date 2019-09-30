Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are feeling the romance in Italy!

The "Only You Can Love Me This Way" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snap of himself cuddling up to Kidman on their trip to Florence, Italy.

"Sunset in Firenze—— ... with my love. - KU," Urban captioned the slideshow, which first showcased the sun setting over the picturesque city. The second image, as promised, is a cuddly photo of the grinning GRAMMY winner lovingly pressing his face into his wife's, as she stares into the camera with a small smile.

Fans gushed over the sweet photos in the comments.

While Florence is beautiful, Kidman is Urban's muse, after he revealed she inspired his sensual track, "Gemini." Kidman recently found herself opening up about their romantic connection following his lyrics, "She's a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head."

"I don't sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing," she admitted during a July interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show in Australia. "It's better than saying, 'God, I'm so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'"

See more on the couple in the video below.

