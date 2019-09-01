Watch Keith Urban Cover Taylor Swift's 'Lover' and See Her Response!

Taylor Swift is totally fangirling over Keith Urban's cover of her latest single "Lover"!

Urban took to the stage during a concert at the Washington State Fair on Saturday night and surprised fans with a song that he said he wish he wrote himself.

“Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written…. and a HUGE thx to my band as well – we didn’t get to rehearse so…. this is us fully winging it,” Urban wrote on Instagram, along with a clip of the performance.

Not only were fans in the comments praising his rendition of the hit song, but Swift herself couldn't help but to gush over it as well.

“Keith Urban covering ‘Lover’ flawlessly,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I am screaming. This is so beautiful.”

Swift dropped the official music video for "Lover," which is also the name of her latest album, during a YouTube Live in August.

"The album Lover is something that I'm proud of because it really feels like such a special album," she shared.

"This entire video concept came from a lyric that I wrote on the 1989 album in a song called 'You Are in Love,'" she explained. "This is a song that I wrote about two of my best friends who are in love and I saw their relationship and thought, 'Wow, that's beautiful. What you guys have is beautiful.' And there is a line I was proud of that says, 'And so it goes you two are dancing in a snow globe round and round.' That line inspired the entire music video."

According to Billboard, Lover debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 867,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week in U.S. This marks Swift's sixth No. 1 album, reportedly the biggest week for any album since 2017's Reputation.

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer also had a big night at the MTV VMAs last week, where she took home Moonmen for Video of the Year, Video for Good and Best Visual Effects.

