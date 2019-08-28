Taylor Swift is laughing off John Travolta's mishap at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

During Monday's ceremony, the actor and Queen Latifah announced Swift as the winner for Video of the Year. The singer brought along her "You Need to Calm Down" squad up to the stage, and that was when Travolta mistook RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jade Jolie, who played Swift in the video and dressed as her for the VMAs, as the real Swift. As for what Swift thought of the Pulp Fiction star's mistake, she thought it was "hilarious," according to Swift's pal, Todrick Hall.

"He was so confident that it was her," Hall -- who co-executive produced Swift's video -- said during an appearance on the Jerry O'show on Wednesday. "I loved it, I saw it and we talked about it backstage. Taylor thought it was hilarious."

"Jade Jolie has made quite the living performing at Play nightclub and she is a fantastic drag queen," he continued. "Everybody knows that she is the Taylor Swift doppelgänger, so I think that was the highest compliment he could pay her. He was very confused."

Meanwhile, Jolie also thought it was amazing that Travolta thought she was the real Swift.

"😂😂🤷‍♀️❤️Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @johntravolta 😂😂😂😘😘😘," she posted on Instagram alongside video of the interaction.

Jolie also shared another post dedicated to Swift, writing, "Not enough words to brag on this beautiful individual. Cannot thank @taylorswift enough for making us feel like superstars this weekend & treating us all like family!!! Truly my idol & inspiration 👏🏻❤️ Such a blast last night celebrating both VMA wins 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🥳."

Swift's VMA night was one for the books. The 29-year-old songstress kicked off the show by performing "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover," with Hall and Jolie by her side. Swift also took home plenty of awards, aside from Video of the Year, including the Video for Good award, for which Swift let Hall do the acceptance speech.

"If you are a young child that's out there watching this show, who is different, who feels misunderstood, we have never needed you more than now to share your art, share your story, share your truth with the world," Hall said.

ET also spoke with Hall on the red carpet, where he expressed how honored he was to perform with Swift, as well as be nominated.

"It's very insane for me," Hall shared. "I never would have thought that I would be able to attend the VMAs, let alone be performing and be nominated for one. I feel like a miracle but it's hard work, it's dedication, and I hope that it encourages a lot of young people who feel different, like I have in my life."

