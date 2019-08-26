While taking the stage with Taylor Swift at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Todrick Hall encouraged youth who feel different to share their art, truth and stories. The songstress let Hall speak after the pair's video for Swift's song, “You Need to Calm Down,” won the Video for Good award.

"If you are a young child that's out there watching this show, who is different, who feels misunderstood," Hall said. "We have never needed you more than now to share your art, share your story, share your truth with the world."

"We just won a VMA, two VMAS!" Hall later exclaimed in an Instagram Story video that also featured Swift. "Oh my gosh, woo! Woo!"

Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift celebrate #VMAs wins in new Instagram Story:



“We just won TWO VMAs” pic.twitter.com/4DZ9jWtZ6D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2019

Prior to the ceremony, Hall shared how the Video for Good nomination felt particularly special and reflected on the phenomenal popularity of “You Need to Calm Down.”

“It feels really awesome and it feels very surreal because I’ve grown to love her so much as a friend," he said about the song and Swift while talking with ET’s Keltie Knight. “We talked about how it would be very helpful and game-changing if she would talk about her support for the queer community out loud, and true to Taylor Swift form, she talked about it in her music and it’s just been overwhelming.”

“The exposure that it’s gotten and the response from the audience for ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ and the fact that we’re nominated for so many awards tonight -- especially Video for Good, which I think is what we need in this current time,” he continued. “I couldn’t be more prouder of her.”

Hall also shared that he was both excited and nervous ahead of the show’s opening number, in which he joined Swift on stage for “You Need to Calm Down.” A few nerves were only natural given that he only attended one rehearsal.

“I’m in Waitress on Broadway right now, so I just showed up to one rehearsal, so tonight will be my first time fully on the stage,” he dished. “I’m a little nervous, but I’m next to her, so the vibe is just so fun tonight.”

“She was talking about this before the show, [how] this feels like such a great energy,” Hall continued. “Everybody backstage is just being so lovely and it feels awesome. I’m so excited as it’s my first VMA performance on the VMA stage.”

Hall also spilled on his close, personal bond with Swift, sharing how their fun friendship involves therapy sessions -- and giving each other manicures.

“I love the fact that she makes our interactions about us -- it’s not about her. She’s the best therapist anyone could ever pay for and she gave me this manicure today!” he said, showing ET his nails. “I feel flattered to have gone to the Swift nail salon.”

See more the 2019 MTV VMAs below.

