"I shouldn't do this, because I'll just mispronounce sh*t and f**k it up," John Travolta joked to fellow presenter Queen Latifah onstage at the 2019 MTV VMAs. Thus it was Queen Latifah who announced Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" as the winner of Video of the Year.

All of which is only funny because Travolta still managed to f**k it up.

See, Swift brought along squad of her "You Need to Calm Down" co-stars, including drag queens Jade Jolie, A'keria Davenport and Trinity The Tuck, to accompany her to the stage during her acceptance speech. Unfortunately, Jolie, who played Swift in the video and dressed as her for the VMAs, beat the real Swift to the mic and was convincing enough that Travolta attempted to give her the Moon Person.

Watch the moment below on an endless loop forever:

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019

While this mix-up was certainly more understandable than the Adele Dazeem fiasco, the still internet had a field day with it, as the internet is wont to do. "Adele Dazeem! You finally made it!" Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel tweeted, while Drag Race and A Star Is Born's Willem simply responded, "Iconic"

“Adele Dazeem! You finally made it!” — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 27, 2019

John Travolta trying to find Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/60RxIVkfyC — Bryan Powell (@TheBryanPowell) August 27, 2019

"And the VMA goes to... Adele Dazeem" * Travolta hands the award to a mannequin in a shake-and-go wig with a huge grin * — Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) August 27, 2019

*Jade Jolie at Wells Fargo tomorrow* “yes, a cashier’s check please... Mmhmm account is under Taylor Swift.” — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) August 27, 2019

John Travolta presenting Jade Jolie with a #VMA thinking she’s Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/PWB0DxLDkX — Boston Gay Boy 🏳️‍🌈 (@BostonGayBoy) August 27, 2019

If you would have told me five years ago that John Travolta would present an award to Jade Jolie in Taylor Swift drag, fully believing it WAS Taylor, I would have said..... yes — molly (@isteintraum) August 27, 2019

The moral of the story, I guess, is let John Travolta present at every awards show. What's the worst that could happen?

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Calls Out Trump's White House During VMAs Video of the Year Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift Kicks Off MTV VMAs With World Premiere Performance of 'Lover'

Best Dressed Celebs at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards: Lizzo, Hailee Steinfeld & More!

Related Gallery