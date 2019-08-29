John Travolta knows how to laugh anything off.

The actor made headlines on Monday when it appeared as though he mistook RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jade Jolie, who played Taylor Swift in the video and dressed as her for the VMAs, as the real Swift when presenting her with the Video of the Year award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

While Swift thought it was "hilarious," Travolta thought "it was cool." The actor stopped by Dallas-Fort Worth radio station Hot 93.3 on Thursday, where he addressed the confusion that happened that night.

"There's so many people that bombarded the stage, that I was looking for [Swift]. So the video has me trying to find her, and you know, I thought it was so funny the way it was interpreted, and it was cool, I didn’t care," Travolta explained, adding that at this point in his career anything he does makes headlines. "If I shave my head it’s headlines. If I mispronounce something, that’s headlines, and I know that about me."

Explaining that he knew she wasn't the real Swift, he added that, "Sometimes I fantasize what if I had given it to [Jolie]? That would have been awesome."

"I should have just gone all the way with it," he said. "I have a sense of humor about all of that. I always have because, look, we're in pretty good shape on any given day that that kind of thing could make headlines."

Earlier this week, Swift's friend Todrick Hall, who was onstage with the singer when the moment happened, told Jerry O'Connell that he thought Travolta "was so confident that it was her."

"I loved it, I saw it and we talked about it backstage. Taylor thought it was hilarious," Hall said. As for Jolie, she also relished in the moment and shared a snippet of it on her Instagram.

"😂😂🤷‍♀️❤️Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @johntravolta 😂😂😂😘😘😘," she posted on Instagram alongside video of the interaction.

