Gwyneth Paltrow is gushing over her friends!

Nicole Kidman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable pic of herself with her husband, Keith Urban. In the sweet shot, Kidman offers a smile while standing partially behind Urban. Meanwhile, Urban grins down at the ground as he poses with his wife.

"Nothing like a weekend full of Broadway, Family & Love ❤️," Kidman captioned the adorable photo.

Paltrow was just one of the many commenters to praise the couple's perfect pic. "You two cuddlers❤️❤️," she gushed in response to the snap.

Before posting the sweet shot with Urban, Kidman shared other pics from her family's time in New York City, including seeing Moulin Rouge on Broadway.

The Big Little Lies actress posted a pic of her and Urban with the whole cast, as well as individual shots of herself with Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, the show's leads.

"What a joy to see @MoulinRougeBway last night! It blew my mind! Get a ticket as soon as you can! ❤️" Kidman captioned the post. "And Karen and Aaron as Satine and Christian were superb. Thank you to all the cast and crew for greeting us with such open arms. #MoulinRouge"

The couple's NYC trip came shortly after they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary earlier this summer. In honor of the milestone occasion, Urban gushed about spending "thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures" with his bride.

Watch the video below for more on the pair.

