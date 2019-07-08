Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute to Daughter Sunday on Her 11th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Sunday Rose!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter together turned 11 on Sunday, and in honor of the special day, her famous mama took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the birthday girl posing alongside her younger sister, 8-year-old Faith.

In the pic, which was snapped in Paris, France, the sweet girls can be seen taking in the city's phenomenal views from the clock tower of the famous Musee d'Orsay.

"Happy Birthday darling Sunday ❤️ #Paris," wrote Kidman, who is also mom to Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, from her first marriage to Tom Cruise.

While Kidman, 52, and Urban, 51, certainly aren't shy about expressing their love for one another on the red carpet, inside award shows or during interviews, they're a lot more private when it comes to their kids. The Big Little Lies star's last rare pic of their daughters was posted back in May, shortly before she attended the season two premiere of the popular HBO show.

"I am nothing without the love of my family," the actress captioned a shot of herself hugging her daughters.

Speaking with Vanity Fair a month prior, Kidman gave some insight on what it's been like raising Sunday and Faith in Nashville, Tennessee, with Keith.

"They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram," she revealed. "I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

"You can't really get kids into anything, I've realized," she added, of not pressuring her kids into a career path. "You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me."

