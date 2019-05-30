Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Faith and Sunday

Before she hit the red carpet for the Big Little Lies season two premiere in New York City, Nicole Kidman hugged the neck of her daughters, 8-year-old Faith and 10-year-old Sunday Rose.

The 51-year-old actress and her husband, Keith Urban, rarely share photos of their girls, but on Wednesday, Kidman made an exception and posted a pic to Instagram of her embracing her kids in an adorable mother-daughter moment.

While you can't see her daughter's faces, Kidman is beaming as she holds them. "I am nothing without the love of my family," she captioned the heartwarming image.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman revealed that she is strict with her daughters in some areas of their upbringing.

"They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram," she shared. "I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

As for following in their famous parents' footsteps, Kidman disclosed that her and Urban's daughters love music and both play instruments; Faith plays the violin, while Sunday plays the piano. Sunday also appears to have an interest in acting.

"You can't really get kids into anything, I've realized," Kidman said of not pressuring her girls. "You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me."

On Wednesday night at the Big Little Lies premiere, Kidman gushed to ET about Faith and Sunday's father.

"I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," she said in praise of Urban, 51. "I'm one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I'm just very -- I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."

Here's more with the famous family.

