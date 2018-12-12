Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Rejected Her Emmy for the Cutest Reason

Nicole Kidman’s kids aren’t interested in her hand-me-downs.

At the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2017, the 51-year-old actress picked up two awards for her lead role as Celeste in Big Little Lies and as a producer on the hit HBO show.

"Actually I offered, when I won the Emmy for Big Little Lies, I won one for producing and one for acting, which was an incredible thing to happen,” Kidman explained during a Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I was like, ‘OK, I can put one on your shelf, Sunday, and one on your shelf, Faith, and they’re yours.’”

As it turns out, Kidman’s 10-year-old daughter, Sunday, wasn’t interested in the accolade. "Sunday didn’t want it.’ She said, ‘Oh, I want to earn my own,’” the proud mom revealed. "I’m like, ‘You go, girl!’"

Kidman gave her precious family a special shout out during her Emmys speech, acknowledging her intent to hand over her trophies.

"I also am a mother and wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith [Urban], who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” she said at the time. "So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to go, every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this! I got something!”

Sunday and Faith will have cameos in the second season of Big Little Lies and impressed Kidman's co-star, Zoe Kravitz, while on set.

“Yeah, they’re around a lot and I sometimes can’t tell when they’re actually in a scene or just hanging out,” she told ET. “But they’re so sweet and really really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman.”

