Nicole Kidman thinks her work as an actress has a positive affect on her two youngest children, daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7.

The 51-year-old actress spoke with ET’s Keltie Knight at the Toronto International Film Festival about the impact of her work on her kids’ lives.

“We were by the skin of our teeth trying to make this film, and I mean, my kids are always like, ‘What is she doing now? Our crazy mama,’” she explains of working on some of her new film, Destroyer, at home. "But it’s also interesting for them, I think, because they see me creating characters and, you know, they have vivid imaginations themselves and they construct stories, and so that’s all they know.”

In the intense drama, which comes out this Christmas, Kidman plays a police detective, who returns to one of her undercover assignments in order to make peace with the people she’s worked with. The film has only released one photo of Kidman looking very serious as a teaser.

“That’s my job as an actor, and that’s what I want to do and to be. But I suppose the way I want people to see the film, because for me, it’s about the truth of this woman, and there’s a reason I look that way,” she says of her disheveled appearance in the promotional still. “So I don’t really see it as a transformation. I just see it as being authentic and true to the particular journey of this woman and where she’s been.”

Though Kidman enjoys exposing her children to her work, she and her husband, Keith Urban, have admitted that rumors about their personal lives can sometimes seep into their home.

