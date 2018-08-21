Nicole Kidman has transformed herself for yet another meaty, promising role.

On Tuesday, Annapurna Pictures released a first look at her upcoming film, Destroyer, in which the actress looks downcast and unhealthy while sporting a head of short, dirty brown hair. She stares at the camera with a scowl while wearing multiple shirts and sitting in front of a metal gate.

In the film, she portrays Erin Bell, an LAPD cop who once worked undercover with a gang who lived in the California desert, and it apparently didn’t end well. When the gang’s leader returns to prominence, she must work through the gang’s remaining members, and her own memories, in order to succeed where once she failed.

"We always knew that what we wanted her to look like was a real middle-aged woman with a past that she wears on her face,” the film's director, Karyn Kusama, recently told Vanity Fair. “With sun damage and sleep deprivation and stress and rage, just in her whole physical body.”

This isn’t the first time the 51-year-old actress has totally transformed for a role. In fact, she does it pretty routinely. For the TV show Top of the Lake, she adopted curly gray hair. In The Hours, she wore a prosthetic nose to play Virginia Woolf. And let’s not forget her turn as a sleazy blonde bombshell in the 2012 film The Paperboy.

Her upcoming thriller co-stars Sebastian Stan, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford, Toby Kebbell and Scoot McNairy.

Destroyer arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

