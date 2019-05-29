Keith Urban was there for Nicole Kidman as she dove deeper into the complicated, complex world of Big Little Lies.

The 51-year-old actress wasn't shy about crediting her husband for keeping her sane as she filmed emotional domestic abuse scenes in season one of the HBO series. While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima a the show's season two premiere in New York City on Wednesday, she said Urban was just as important a factor in getting her through the follow-up season.

"And on season two, which I can't really talk about now," she jumped in when asked about Urban's support through the tough storylines. "But, yeah."

"I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," she gushed. "I'm one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I'm just very -- I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Season one of Big Little Lies ended with the women -- played by Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley -- fighting back against Kidman's character's abusive husband, played by Alexander Skarsgard, and subsequently killing him.

That's where author Liane Moriarty's book ended. But according to Kidman, the novelist was set on a second season starring Meryl Streep.

"Liane Moriarty was the one who originally said, 'If we do a season two, I want Meryl Streep!' And Reese and I were like, 'Well, that's not going to happen, OK.' But it was interesting because you know, she's such a supporter of us. She didn't read anything. She signed on not having read anything," Kidman said of the three-time Academy Award winner. "[I'm] completely indebted to her, because she brings her talent, she brings her legitimacy, she brings her kindness and she supported us."

With the addition of Streep (who plays Kidman's mother-in-law), things get "darker."

"It's darker, but I'm always reluctant because that always makes people go, 'Ooh.' It explores deeply the different states of being of these women and their partners and their relationships and their families and their children, and I think that's a wonderful thing to not skim. It's still entertaining. There's an enormous amount of humor," she shared. "Not so much coming from me. Very much coming from Madeline (Witherspoon) and Renata (Dern)."

"She raises the bar, but she shows up and she's an actress. She loves to work. She shows up, she's ready, she's curious," Kidman said of Streep. "She's so transparent in the sense that she brings the emotions and she brings this weight of her ability, but also her life."

As for whether a season three is in the cards, Kidman was optimistic -- despite executive producer David E. Kelley's open hesitation.

"The only reason I say I would love a season three is because I so love working with these people, and the idea of exploring each of them still and giving them -- there's a reason to keep digging around in their pasts and, hopefully, exploring their futures. But we do not know," she explained. "It was an enormous thing to get this one made, so with that, I will just say I have no idea. I just hope people are going to enjoy this, because it's blood, sweat and tears."

Big Little Lies season two premieres June 9 on HBO.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman Reveals the Best Advice Her Family Priest Gave Her and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman Says She's Raising Her Younger Daughters in Church and Gives Update on Kids With Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman Reveals Keith Urban Has Already Seen Some of 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery