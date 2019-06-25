Keith Urban knows just what to say when marking 13 years of marriage with his ladylove, Nicole Kidman.



The country music star shared a touching photo of himself and the Oscar winner on the beach together, both smiling as he wraps he arms around her. Alongside he wrote: "Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx - KU."



Also showcased in the photo is the 51-year-old singer’s upper-arm tattoo, which features an ornate design around his wife’s name.



Check out the crooner's sweet message for his wife in the post below.

Kidman also shared a sweet photo on Instagram of Urban kissing her on the forehead in honor of their anniversary.

"... Love ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby," Kidman wrote.

The romantic gesture is no surprise for those familiar with this couple's well-documented bond.

After filming season 1 of Big Little Lies in 2017, Kidman shared with ET how Urban is a constant source of strength when she is easing back into normal life following a particularly demanding role.



"Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I've been working a long time now," she said. "But it was hard."



"Luckily, I have a partner who is artistic, so he understands what it takes to support that," she added. "[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain... Luckily, I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out."



See more on Kidman and Urban below.

