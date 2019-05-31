Nicole Kidman has revealed how Big Little Lies fans will get to see a glimpse of her daughters on the show.

The 51-year-old actress sat down for an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Friday about season two of the hit HBO show, and she talked about 10-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old Faith's cameos. She revealed her daughters were extras while filming season two during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October.

"You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes," Kidman spilled.

Kidman agreed that it was a proud mom moment, and talked about how special it was for her girls to come on set.

"Yes, and I've always said this, there's something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it's theirs as well," she explained.

On Wednesday, Kidman took to Instagram to share a rare photo of Sunday and Faith, though she didn't show their faces. Kidman posted a sweet picture of her hugging her girls, writing, "I am nothing without the love of my family."

ET spoke with the Oscar-winning actress at the Big Little Lies premiere in New York City on Wednesday, where she gushed about husband Keith Urban's constant support, especially while she was filming such emotional scenes. Kidman's character on the show, Celeste Wright, is a victim of domestic abuse.

"I have the most extraordinary partner in life," Kidman said. "I will always say that about him. I'm one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I'm just very -- I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."

