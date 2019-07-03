Nicole Kidman is spending some time with the men in her life!

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress was spotted at Giorgio Armani Privé’s Fall/Winter showcase during Paris Fashion Week, where she was sandwiched between two handsome men.

On one side was her husband, Keith Urban, who looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie with a white shirt. Seated on her other side was Kidman's TV husband on Big Little Lies, Alexander Skarsgard, who opted for an all black look, sans tie.

As for Kidman, she stunned in a sparkly black dress and white blazer, and wore her blonde hair down, finishing off her look with a bright red lip.

The good looking trio smiled for photos together as they sat front row at the show.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The rest of the front row at the event was equally star-studded, with Zendaya seated next to Urban and Roberta Armani, the designer's niece, taking her place next to Skarsgard.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Prior to the show, Kidman and Urban cuddled up for photos, nuzzling each other as they posed for pics.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

The affection between the couple, who tied the knot in 2006 and have two daughters together, isn't surprising, as the pair have never been shy about declaring their love for each other, like they recently did with social media posts in honor of their anniversary.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Kidman back in May and she couldn't help but gush over her 51-year-old husband.

"I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," she said. "I'm one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I'm just very -- I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

