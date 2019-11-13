Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid are BFF goals at the 2019 CMA Awards.

The "Rainbow" singer and the model equally stunned together on the red carpet. Musgraves looked absolutely glamorous in a sunny yellow Valentino feathered frock with sequin details and nude patent leather pumps. She kept her long dark tresses sleek and straight and her makeup neutral.

Hadid was chic in a slinky silverly, subtly shimmery high-neck column maxi dress by Helmut Lang, paired with white pointed-toe wedge boots. Her blonde tresses were styled in a soft, romantic wave. For jewelry, she rocked earrings by Graziela Gems and Melinda Maria and rings by Established and Nouvel Heritage.

John Shearer/WireImage

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Musgraves is nominated for three awards tonight, including for Female Vocalist of the Year. She will also be performing onstage for the ceremony, which is dedicated to celebrating the legacy of women in country music.

See all red carpet arrivals in the gallery, ahead:

