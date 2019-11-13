Maren Morris is breathtaking in blue at the 2019 CMA Awards.

The pregnant Girl singer, who is expecting a baby boy, wowed on the red carpet in a dramatic light blue ensemble, designed by Honayda, of cropped top with billowy sleeves and a matching ball skirt that showed off her bump. Husband Ryan Hurd looked dapper in a navy blue-and-black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, accessorized with a Cartier watch and Stephen Webster cufflinks.

Morris and Hurd are expecting their first child together and announced the exciting news via social media last month, with beautiful images from their pregnancy photo shoot.

The 29-year-old brunette beauty -- who is nominated for six awards at the ceremony, including Female Vocalist of the Year -- styled her long locks loose, paired with voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip.

Morris and Hurd spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet at the awards show, where they confirmed that the gown was in honor of their baby boy, who has them nearly speechless with anticipation.

"Obviously we're excited, it's just hard to put into words," Morris admitted. "I was just saying earlier, when he looks back at this footage of me performing on this particular awards show, it's going to be this thing where -- he was in there!"

As for potential names, the couple say they're waiting until after the baby is born to make any decisions.

"We kind of want to meet him first before we assign any sort of life-long name," Morris explained. "But, yeah, we'll find something that fits."

