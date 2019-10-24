Maren Morris Bares Her Baby Bump in New Pic

Maren Morris is baring her baby bump.

The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a stunning photo of herself cradling her burgeoning belly, just one day after she announced her pregnancy. Morris is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Ryan Hurd.

Hurd revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that the pair's son is due in March, but Morris' new post narrows down his due date.

"Got another Aries in the mix. uh oh. ♈️🔥," she captioned her black-and-white photo, which reveals her baby boy will be born at the end of March; Aries are born between March 20 and April 20.

Morris marveled on Instagram on Tuesday about expecting a baby boy after spending so much time focusing on all things "girl" with her latest album.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻," she wrote alongside her pregnancy announcement post.

See more on Morris in the video below.

