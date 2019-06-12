Maren Morris is not letting others bring her down.

The "GIRL" singer shared a preview of her Playboy photo shoot on Tuesday, which included topless photos of her in red pants, a cowboy hat and boots.

"Strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week... 🌼," she wrote alongside the post. However, the photos were met will some backlash, which prompted Morris to pen a message for those who, in her words, "slut-shamed" her.

"The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside another sultry black-and-white photo from the shoot. "Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love."

"I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back," she continued. "Can’t wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their 'Gender + Sexuality' issue next week. I drop some truth too."

Instagram Story

On Wednesday, she shared the same pic from her IG story, adding the caption: "Don’t fence me in."

In an interview with Women's Health this month, she opened up about her struggles with her mental and physical health.

"I've gone through ups and downs," she said referencing a photo she posted in advance of her San Francisco concert with the caption "Five years and 20 lbs ago." "After taking that picture, I went through this horrible breakup, and I lost so much weight. I didn’t look at my body like it was healthy -- when you’re going through emotional turmoil, it’s hard to eat. That was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health. I put weight back on when I started really laying into my career and tour – things that brought me happiness."

Meanwhile, ET was with Morris last week backstage at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. Following her performance of "Prove You Wrong" with Sheryl Crow, the 29-year-old praised the country music legend for letting her be part of her song.

"[Sheryl] asked me to do the song 'Prove You Wrong' with Stevie Nicks months ago, so this is the unveiling of it," Morris told ET's Nancy O'Dell. "Looking over and seeing my idol and giving me that kind of in…I am so appreciative and I love Sheryl so much. I consider her to be more than an inspiration, I consider her now to be a friend."

"I feel very cool to say that," she added.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Maren Morris Says She Wants to Get Back in the Studio With Niall Horan (Exclusive)

CMT Music Awards 2019: All of the Best Performances, From Kelsea Ballerini to Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow!

Maren Morris Teases Miranda Lambert Tour and Potential Collaboration (Exclusive)

Related Gallery