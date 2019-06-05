Maren Morris is surrounded by a slew of amazing singer-songwriters.

The 29-year-old singer took the stage with none other than Sheryl Crow at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, debuting their new single "Prove You Wrong."

"She asked me to do the song 'Prove You Wrong' with Stevie Nicks months ago, so this is the unveiling of it," Morris told ET's Nancy O'Dell backstage after her performance. "Looking over and seeing my idol and giving me that kind of in…I am so appreciative and I love Sheryl so much. I consider her to be more than an inspiration, I consider her now to be a friend."

"I feel very cool to say that," she added.

Another major star she recently took the stage with was Niall Horan. The former One Directioner joined her onstage at her London show over the weekend. The two have previously collaborated on the 2017 song "Seeing Blind," which was featured on Horan's debut album, Flicker. They also went on tour together last year.

When asked if she would work with Horan again, Morris said she would love to.

"He and I became such great friends. Our bands became friends on the road last year," the country star expressed. "I would love to write with him and do something in the future. He's such a great guy. He's a badass."

Meanwhile, ET also spoke with Crow during the CMT Music Awards' red carpet where she praised Morris for her talents.

"I met [Maren] in a very early point in her career. She was actually looking for a record label and I heard some of her songs and I was like, 'This girl is going to be around a long time,'" Crow said of Morris, who she said was "like a goddaughter" to her and Nicks. "We kind of brought her into the fray and keeping it going."

See more in the video below.

