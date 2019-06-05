Trisha Yearwood's new single has a message.

Nancy O'Dell spoke with the singer at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where she opened up about hoping to inspire little girls with "big dreams" with her new music.

"It's called 'Every Girl in This Town.' I made an album of just songs that I love. It's kind of a girl power song, but it's not a preachy song. It's really just saying, 'We're all in this together,'" Yearwood explained.

"There's a line in this song that sums it up for me. It says, 'You got this, baby, so what if you don't?'" she continued. "It's kind of like, sometimes we're on our A-game and sometimes we're not, and it's OK to be whatever girl you are."

The song, which releases on Thursday, is personal for Yearwood. "It reminds me of being a little girl and having those big dreams, and it's what we all have in common," she shared. "I want girls to realize every girl was in that position. Every girl was a little girl with a big dream."

The singer is also living out her dreams at Wednesday's awards show, where she teased she'd be taking the stage with Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, and more of country's biggest female stars.

"She was a little girl, and I was a littler girl, and I loved her voice," Yearwood said of Tucker, revealing how inspired she was by the singer. "She had such a mature voice for a kid, and also as a young girl, seeing someone close to my age doing that was like, 'I'm going to do that.'"

See more from the CMT Music Awards in the video below.

