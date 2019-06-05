Dan + Shay are hard at work on new music.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the country duo at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where they revealed that just minutes before hitting the carpet, they were working on their next album.

"We still got a little bit of life left in this [album], and then we'll be onto some new music. So we're working hard. We were literally working on it in the bus like 10 minutes ago," Dan Smyers said. "They had to drag us out. 'No! We need to do this one more vocal!'"

"We don't have a release date yet, but... we never stopped writing since we finished our last record, so [we're] always working on new music, and we'll figure that part out and get some new music out soon," Shay Mooney added.

The pair admit it's been a "blur" since their last appearance at the CMT Music Awards, where they won Duo Video of the Year for their song "Tequila."

"It's gone by so fast, I'm trying to get better about letting it sink in. But we're so thankful for all the fans, for country music. We're back in Nashville, we're here, we're performing on Broadway tonight. When we were rehearsing, we were like, 'We'll get in trouble there,'" Smyers joked.

"We have a couple of our favorite bars... you never know," Mooney chimed in. "You never know what's going to happen in downtown Nashville. It's a wild place."

Smyers said when it comes to the duo's awards show success, "it all started with CMT." "It's a fan-voted award, and for our first award we ever won, for it to be a fan voted award made it that much more special. So fingers crossed, you never know what will happen tonight. We're nominated for two, so we're just excited to be here," he shared.

"It's crazy to be back here. It's been, I guess exactly a year ago, that was our first award ever, and I don't know, it's just a crazy feeling to be here in Nashville, to be here with all of your peers," Mooney agreed. "We're going to party and it's going to be a good time."

The "Speechless" singer is also planning to have a good time on Father's Day with his 2-year-old son, Asher.

"He has no idea what I do and what we do and this whole thing, and it's really cool just to be his dad... One of these days, he'll probably be like, 'What do you do?'" Mooney said. "I heard Dan's got a big party for me [for Father's Day]."



"Massive. Bouncy house, it's a whole thing," Smyers cracked.



"No kids allowed though. It's going to be a bouncy house with tequila," Mooney teased. "It's going to be a good time."

See more from the 2019 CMT Music Awards in the video below.

