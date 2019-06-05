Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town kicked off this year's star-studded CMT Music Awards with a little help from Thomas Rhett.

Together, the group performed Rhett's catchy hit "Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time," and started things off with a flurry of confetti. After throwing to another opening number from Kane Brown, the group took the stage again to show off their comedy chops.

Sweet explained that CMT Music Awards are the official kick-off for summer and that the sunny season always presents some "eternal summer questions," such as "Hamburger or hot dog?" or, as Westbrook asked, "Is 'Old Town Road' country or not?"

The question was met with an overwhelming, affirmative cheer from the audience, and Westbrook couldn't help but sing a few lines from the popular Lil Nas X song, which was controversially removed from the Billboard country charts earlier this year.

"We love it!" Fairchild and Schlapman declared as Westbrook led the audience in a performance of the hit single.

The group also playfully poked fun at some of the artists in the audience, and made sure to mock the hit HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

"You know who else is here? The breakout star from the Game of Thrones," Schlapman declared before the camera cut to a Starbucks coffee cup resting on a seat in the audience.

The group's sophomore hosting effort got off to a brief but fun start that set the tone for the performance-packed awards show.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

CMT Music Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Jessie James & Eric Decker, Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans and More Couple Up at 2019 CMT Awards

Cutest Couples at the 2019 CMT Music Awards

Related Gallery