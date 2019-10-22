Maren Morris Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris is going to be a mom!

The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, they announced on social media on Tuesday. The little one will arrive in March 2020, two years after Morris and Hurd tied the knot in Nashville.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻," Morris captioned an Instagram shot from her stunning maternity shoot. Her second album, Girl, was released in March.

Hurd shared another photo from the shoot to his Instagram. "MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life..."

Morris and Hurd first met in a Nashville songwriting session, which resulted in Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home" from his Sundown Heaven Town album.

"Obviously writing together is very intimate because it's sort of acting where you need to get to a really deep place to get the most emotional song," Morris previously told ET at the Tortuga Music Festival. "He's always just been so talented, but I think the biggest thing about him that I fell in love with was just his kind heart. He's one of the most thoughtful people in the world."

See more on Morris in the video below.

