Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris have no interest in spending time behind bars.

After teasing their new collab for months, the country music superstars dropped their new song, "Way Too Pretty for Prison," and it's a fun, comedic take on wanting to get revenge on a no-good, cheatin' man -- and why they won't go through with it.

"He cheated, he's a villain/ And you know I'd help you kill him/ But we're way too pretty for prison/ Hard time ain't our kind of living," the song explains, before detailing the harrowing existence that is life in the big house.

"They don't have rhinestone ball and chains/ Lunch trays don't come with Chardonnay/ The bars there ain't got boys to buy us drinks," the song opens, before later reflecting, "Well, the state won't pay for lash extensions/ No Sun Tan City, not to mention/ that lack of waxing situation."

However, it's clear Lambert and Morris put a lot of thought into how they'd actually commit the crime if so inclined: "Antifreeze and Gatorade/ Arsenic in his lemonade/ Takes just one snip to bleed his brakes/ But we ain't gonna do it."

Hours before releasing the song, Lambert took to Instagram to share a black-and-white snapshot of her and Morris, smiling together in the audience at an awards snow.

ET caught up with Morris on the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards, where she opened up about hitting the road with Lambert this year, and teased the possibility of working together on a song.

"We’re going on tour together later this fall, so maybe we’ll write a song together when we’re out. ... I mean, she’s such a great friend. And to be able to support her on the road this year, it’s going to be really fun for me. And I feel like I am going to learn a lot."

"Way Too Pretty for Prison" will appear on Lambert's upcoming album, Wildcard, which drops Nov. 1.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Posts Adorable Kiss GIF With Husband Brendan McLoughlin at ACM Honors

Miranda Lambert Shares Video of Her Shirtless 'House Husband' Doing Laundry Before Dropping Two New Songs

Miranda Lambert Jokes She Can't Take a Break Again Because 'I Get Married and Do Weird Sh**'