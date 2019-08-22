Miranda Lambert had lots of reasons to celebrate on Wednesday night!

The 35-year-old country star attended the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, where she accepted the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award.

Prior to the honor, the most-decorated artist in ACM history walked the red carpet with her hunky NYPD hubby Brendan McLoughlin.

The couple looked stunning with Lambert in a black tuxedo mini-dress and pink heels and McLoughlin in jeans, a checkered jacket and a white T-shirt.

Lambert ended the night with a performance of her hit song, “The House That Built Me,” alongside fellow artist Keith Urban.

Riding high on the evening’s events, Lambert took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing several photos and even a sweet Boomerang of McLoughlin repeatedly kissing her.

“Thank you @acmawwards for an awesome night,” she wrote. “I love the country music family and Nashville with all my heart. @keithurban thank you for singing with me and inspiring me for so many years. Forever a fan! And to my hot date thanks for joining me on this crazy cool journey! #acmhonors #thehousethatbuiltme #theMrs.”

The couple tied the knot in February after a whirlwind two-month romance.

For more from Lambert, watch the clip below:

