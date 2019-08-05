Miranda Lambert's husband has really taken to her Southern lifestyle!

Over the weekend, while her performance from the 2019 CMA Fest was airing, the 35-year-old country crooner posted a video of Brendan McLoughlin, a NYPD cop who married Lambert earlier this year, frying up chicken on a skillet outdoors while wearing a tank-top that put his muscles on full display.

Quoting her song, "Locomotive," Lambert captioned the Instagram post: "I’m sweet tea sippin' on the front porch sittin' while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs."

She added: "FYI, the New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine! #southern #Texan."

Lambert also shared a Boomerang of herself in cut-off shorts, a black tank-top, bandana and hat, showing off the finished product. "Buttermilk fried chicken, y'all!" she wrote. "Damn right!"

Instagram

In addition, Lambert also posted a pic on her Instagram Story of McLoughlin kissing a horse, writing: "Two of my favorites."

Instagram

This isn't the first time Lambert has proudly posted about her husband. In promotion of her new song, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," she shared a video of McLoughlin doing laundry while shirtless. "House husband shirtless promo vol 1. #NYPD #ihadto #hotcop #NEWSONG #yourewelcome," she captioned the candid video.

Earlier this year, ET spoke with Lambert about her new music and her new love.

"It's great to really be happy, and I feel like it's contagious," she gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner. "Having someone positive in your life [who] you wake up with and go to sleep [with] really changes the outlook that you have on your day. So, I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time."

"You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories," she continued. "But I love love and I'm always in search for it. I've found the person who loves it as much as I do. And it just works."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Poses in Bikini Top With Her Shirtless Husband at Lake Tahoe

Miranda Lambert Admits She 'Creeps' on Husband When He's Shirtless

Miranda Lambert Jokes She Can't Take a Break Again Because 'I Get Married and Do Weird Sh**'

Related Gallery