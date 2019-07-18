Miranda Lambert Admits She 'Creeps' on Husband When He's Shirtless

Miranda Lambert couldn't be happier!

The legendary country singer appears to be on cloud nine with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and in a new interview with Billboard, she gives fans a peek inside her private life with the handsome New York City police officer.

In case you missed it, Lambert enlisted McLoughlin's help this week to promote her latest single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," which she says is a saying her mother and grandmother would use around her while she was growing up in Texas. In a video shared to her Instagram, the singer's hot hubby appeared shirtless while putting laundry into a washing machine.

"He said he's happy for me and whatever it takes to get my song out there," Lambert jokes. "I do have a tendency to creep on him when he's doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends?"

"I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes," she continues. "So whenever the next promo comes around, I'm sure I'll have a video."

Due to McLoughlin's busy schedule, he's not always able to accompany Lambert on her adventures in the Big Apple, but the singer says she has just as much fun stepping out on her own and exploring the vast music scene.

"I sometimes take myself on dates," she admits. "The other day, I took myself on a date. My husband was busy and so I went and had dinner and then went to the Red Lion to hear a rock cover band and got a few drinks. It was awesome."

"I love that about that city -- you can kind of just walk down the street and stumble into somewhere that has something amazing happening," she adds. "I love the energy of that city and just the inspiration you can get if you look for it."

Aside from spending quality time with her husband, Lambert has been hard at work on her upcoming seventh solo album, which she previously teased to ET. "I'm so excited. I'm very ready," she said. "Having time off to write was great. I got to live some life for a little bit, which helps, but I'm definitely really excited to have new music to play on the road."

"We're going to be putting more songs out as soon as possible," she added. "I just hope the fans can embrace this one and get ready for the rest."

ET exclusively caught up with Lambert last month at CMA Fest in Nashville, where she opened up about what married life with McLoughlin has been like so far, after secretly tying the knot in February.

"It's great to really be happy, and I feel like it's contagious," she gushed. "Having someone positive in your life [who] you wake up with and go to sleep [with] really changes the outlook that you have on your day. So, I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time."

"You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories," she continued. "But I love love and I'm always in search for it. I've found the person who loves it as much as I do. And it just works."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Shares Video of Her Shirtless 'House Husband' Doing Laundry Before Dropping Two New Songs

Miranda Lambert Jokes She Can't Take a Break Again Because 'I Get Married and Do Weird Sh**'

Miranda Lambert Explains Why She Needed to Take a Break Before Releasing New Music (Exclusive)

Related Gallery