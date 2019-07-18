Miranda Lambert woke up with fresh laundry and some fresh tunes!

On Thursday, the 35-year-old country crooner released two brand-new songs, "It All Comes Out in the Wash" and "Locomotive," with the help of her new husband, Brendan Mcloughlin.

Ahead of sharing the tracks, Lambert posted a video of her shirtless spouse doing laundry to get fans excited for her music. "'It All Comes Out In The Wash (board),'" she captioned the video of a ripped Mcloughlin, who's a cop in New York City, throwing clothes into the washing machine. "House husband shirtless promo vol 1."

She also picked the perfect hashtags for her post, which included, #PutThatSuckerOnSpin, #NYPD, #IHadTo, #HotCop, #NewSong, and #YoureWelcome.

The next day, Lambert -- who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015 -- posted some snippets of her new songs on Instagram, along with a message about overcoming adversity.

"'It All Comes Out in the Wash' is OUT NOW! This song is a fun reminder that hard times do eventually pass," she said of the track. "And...I told y’all I had something else up my sleeve... 'Locomotive' is out now too. Couldn’t wait any longer for y’all to have it."

Lambert first performed "Locomotive" at this year's CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, and ET was there to chat with her about her new music and her new love.

"It's great to really be happy, and I feel like it's contagious," she gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner. "Having someone positive in your life [who] you wake up with and go to sleep [with] really changes the outlook that you have on your day. So, I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time."

"You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories," she continued. "But I love love and I'm always in search for it. I've found the person who loves it as much as I do. And it just works."

