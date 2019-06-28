Miranda Lambert shared a rare snap with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on Thursday.

The 35-year-old country singer posted a sweet pic of the two posing against a sun-kissed New York City skyline on Instagram.

Dressed for summer in the Big Apple, Lambert rocked a red and white outfit and bright nails, while McLoughlin also wore a white top.

“💙NYPDA,” Lambert captioned the photo, proudly saluting her man’s work as a New York Police Department officer.

The post was a hit with fellow police wives, who responded with comments like, “Blue wife for 26 years 💙🖤💙,” and, “Welcome to the 💙 family 😍👮🏻‍♂️. A family like no other. ❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “Girl after my heart, love my NYPD Hubby too!!💙💙💙,” to which Lambert responded, “They are the best!💙.”

When one Instagram user asked Lambert if she would join her police wives group, the singer responded with a blue heart emoji.

Lambert (who was previously married to Blake Shelton) and McLoughlin tied the knot in February.

She is now preparing to release new music, filling ET in on her plans earlier in June.

“I'm finishing the record right now and it's just high energy -- it's fun lyrics, it's clever, it's a lot of girl anthems," she shared about the album, which will be her seventh solo record. “I'm really excited about it.”

