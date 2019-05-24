Miranda Lambert and Brendan Mcloughlin are posing with pups!

On Thursday, Lambert took to Instagram to share pics of herself and her husband with two puppies. In the black-and-white shots, Lambert and Mcloughlin posed separately with the puppies, who are up for adoption.

"Meet Smoke and Bandit! They showed up at the farm last week and we’re bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted. No vacancy in our Mutt Motel!" Lambert captioned the photos. "#FarmLife Register at MuttNation.com to join us at the #MuttNationMarch on June 6 in Nashville to save more pups like them!!"

Lambert's pic mark only the second time Lambert has shared a photo of Mcloughlin on her Instagram page since announcing their surprise marriage back in February.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone," she wrote alongside some touching wedding photos from their big day.

Following the nuptials, a source told ET that Lambert's inner circle was overjoyed about their marriage and the change the relationship has brought into her life.

"We've never, ever seen her so happy and think she's finally found her one and only," the source stated. "Miranda and Brendan both want kids. [She] never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she's excited to be a stepmom. She even says it's great practice for when she has a baby."

"Brendan makes Miranda feel grounded, centered and very safe. He's a police officer and everyone has been loving that she fell for a man in uniform," the source added. "Miranda is relieved to have found someone who isn't in the music industry. Brendan is perfect for her."

