Miranda Lambert and New Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready for Kids

Miranda Lambert and her brand new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are already talking about having children together!



A source close to the “Tin Man” singer tells ET that, just days after announcing their secret wedding, she is more than ready to take the next step with McLoughlin.

"We've never, ever seen her so happy and think she's finally found her one and only,” the source says. “Miranda and Brendan both want kids. [She] never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she's excited to be a stepmom. She even says it's great practice for when she has a baby."



McLoughlin is already father to a few-months-old baby from a previous relationship. The source notes that he has provided the songstress with a sense of normalcy that she desperately needed.



"Brendan makes Miranda feel grounded, centered and very safe. He's a police officer and everyone has been loving that she fell for a man in uniform,” the source adds. "Miranda is relieved to have found someone who isn't in the music industry. Brendan is perfect for her."



The 35-year-old country music star’s father, Rick Lambert, is a former Dallas police officer, so perhaps settling down with a lawman is just what she needed amid a career in the spotlight.

On Saturday, Lambert broke the news that she and McLoughlin had gotten married in secret in January, leaving fans spinning because it was not common knowledge that they were even dating.



So, how does Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, feel about her dash to the altar? Our source says, "He's really happy for her."



Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.



