Miranda Lambert reportedly got into a heated argument at a Nashville, Tennessee, steakhouse over the weekend.

TMZ reports that Lambert was having dinner at Stoney River Steakhouse with her mother and a family friend on Sunday, when another man at the restaurant began arguing with her friend. According to TMZ, the fight started in the men's restroom when the man made a dig about millennials and their phones.

Eyewitnesses tell the outlet that Lambert later defended her friend when the man reportedly came up to their table and started screaming, and the argument escalated to the point where she reportedly went up to the man's wife and dumped a salad on her lap.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police Department tells ET that officers responded to Stoney River Steakhouse on Sunday at 8 p.m. to reports of a fight. However, when officers arrived and wanted to talk to the parties that were allegedly involved, none of the parties were interested in speaking or filing a report with police. No arrests were made.

Lambert's rep would not comment.

Last April, Dierks Bentley talked to ET about his enduring friendship with the singer. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Parties After Getting Her 'Name Changed Back' in New Pistol Annies Video

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood Among CMT's Artists of the Year All-Female Honorees

Miranda Lambert Says She's 'Happily Single' In New Interview

Related Gallery