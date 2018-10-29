Following a rocky few years in love, Miranda Lambert joyously gets her “name changed back,” in the new music video from her reunited band, Pistol Annies.

The trio, comprised of Lambert (Lone Star Annie), Ashley Monroe (Hippie Annie) and Angaleena Presley (Holler Annie), dropped the video for “Got My Name Changed Back” on Monday, ahead of their 14-track album, Interstate Gospel, dropping on Nov. 2 and marking their first release in five years.

The video follows the glammed-up ladies as they rock up to court as though they’re hitting a Las Vegas nightclub, sporting glittering, sexy, bright pink outfits and extravagant accessories before Lambert takes the stand to sing.

“It takes a judge to get married, it takes a judge to get divorced, well the last couple of years, spent a lotta time in court,” she sings in the song, which was written by the trio. The lyric, “Got my name changed back,” is then met by an enthusiastic “Yeah, yeah” from her bandmates.

Court staff then pop the bubbly while the group celebrates the fictional name change, which possibly alludes to Lambert’s 2015 divorce from country crooner Blake Shelton.

The songstress was most recently linked to Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker after splitting from Anderson East, whom she dated for two years following her surprising 2015 divorce from Shelton, after four years of marriage.

Shelton has since moved on with Gwen Stefani. Meanwhile, Lambert told The Tennessean in August that she was "happily single" and open for whatever comes next.

"Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she explained. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”



To celebrate their album release, Pistol Annies will perform an intimate show at The Town Hall in New York City on Friday, followed by a show at The Novo in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 7.



See more on Lambert below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: CMT's All-Female Artists of the Year Lineup Announced: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and More!

NEWS: Miranda Lambert Says She's 'Happily Single' In New Interview

NEWS: Miranda Lambert Shows PDA With Singer Evan Felker in First Sighting Together

Related Gallery