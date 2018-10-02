CMT's Artists of the Year event is just around the corner, and the celebratory gala is bringing some serious musical star power to the stage for the big night.

CMT has revealed the artists and entertainers who are set to perform when the show kicks off live in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 17.

This year's Artists of the Year lineup will showcase a wide variety of genres and generations, and in the spirit of the celebration of women that CMT has been promoting all year, some of the industry's biggest female performers will be on hand.

"Cry Pretty" singer Carrie Underwood is set to take the stage -- both as a performer and honoree -- alongside CMT Next Women of Country tourmates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

The night's honorees -- all of whom are celebrated female performers -- will also play live, including Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum.

What's more, the night will feature special appearances and musical sets from the iconic Gladys Knight as well as Tori Kelly, Alison Krauss, Pistol Annies and Brandi Carlile.

Among the night's big planned performances, Morris and Carlile are set to team up for a powerful tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Meanwhile, the night's biggest and most coveted distinction, the CMT Artist of a Lifetime award, will be bestowed upon the incomparable Loretta Lynn, who has always presented a strong, groundbreaking and fiercely defiant female voice in the realm of country music throughout her bold and unparalleled 60-year career.

CMT's Artists of the Year celebration airs live from Nashville on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

