CMT to Honor Loretta Lynn With 'Artist of a Lifetime' Award

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is receiving another high honor.

The 85-year-old icon will be receiving the CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award at this year's CMT Artists of the Year Celebration, an all-female event dedicated to the women of country music.

"I'm always so proud when I receive any awards for my music, but when I heard it was this year's “Artist of a Lifetime” award it made me really happy,” Lynn said in a statement. “It's an honor to be able to make music that people enjoy and I'm really excited to have a new album coming out. Thank you CMT for acknowledging me with this award and for honoring the women in country music at Artists of the Year."

Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Lynn in the biopic Coal Miner's Daughter, will present Lynn with the award.

Lynn will be joined at the event by today's female country superstars, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

The CMT Artists of the Year event premieres live Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

For more on Lynn, who has overcome some health battles in the past year, watch the video below!

