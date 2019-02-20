Surprise! Miranda Lambert is a married woman again.



On Saturday, the country music songstress revealed to fans that she and her boyfriend Brendan McLoughlin got hitched. The same day, the pair looked happy as they strolled the streets of New York City together, with the 35-year-old artist's ring in full view. This came as a total shock to fans who didn’t even know that she and McLoughlin were an item, let alone ready to head down the aisle!



Here’s everything we know about the hit-making singer’s new hubby.

He's a father to a 3-month-old baby

McLoughlin welcomed a baby in November 2018 with a woman named Kaihla Rettinger, Us Weekly reports.

A source tells ET that Lambert is looking forward to being a stepmom, and is also ready for her own kids with her husband.

"Miranda and Brendan both want kids," the source says. "[She] never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she's excited to be a stepmom. She even says it's great practice for when she has a baby."

He was reportedly engaged to a woman just months before marrying Lambert

People reports that McLoughlin was engaged to a woman named Jackie Bruno until just months before marrying Lambert. According to the outlet, McLoughlin and Bruno actually broke up when Rettinger -- the mother of McLoughlin's son -- messaged Bruno that she was seven months pregnant with the police officer‘s child.

Bruno's mom, Carol, claims to Us Weekly that McLoughlin cheated on her daughter.

“She was engaged to Brendan and he cheated on her and got another girl pregnant,” Carol claims. “The girl contacted her. Jackie was in Sweden playing professional soccer, got injured and came home and the girl contacted her. She broke the news to her.”

Meanwhile, a source tells People that McLoughlin’s son with Rettinger was born on Nov. 5, just three days after he met Lambert.

He is still in his 20s



The “Tin Man” singer has fallen for a younger man. While Lambert is 35, McLoughlin is 27 years old, according to a modeling page of his set up in 2011. This age gap shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to fans. Following her split from Blake Shelton, she’s tended to skew just a little bit younger with her romantic interests; Evan Felker is 34 and Anderson East is 30.



He is a man of the law



It turns out, Lambert’s brand-new spouse is a police officer in New York City -- and a heroic one at that. Just under a year ago, he was recognized for swiftly ending a bank robbery and apprehending the suspect.



"This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown,” the NYPD Midtown South Twitter account shared last March. “PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints."

This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints. Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo#NYPDprotectingpic.twitter.com/7SooN2O9GS — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) March 12, 2018

He once tried his hand at modeling



Back in the day, McLoughlin was actively pursuing a career in front of the camera. In 2011, he posted several photos onto a Model Mayhem page showcasing his measurements (5’11’’ and 150 pounds) and making it clearly that he likes to keep things classy -- he was unwilling to pose nude.



“My name is Brendan McLoughlin,“ his bio read. “I am 19 years old and live in New York. I am on this site to build my portfolio. My style is all American boy/Abercrombie/ sporty but I'm open minded, so feel free to network with me, share your ideas, and organize sessions.”



He is both athletic and a sports fan



If a possible modeling career didn’t make it clear, McLoughlin is a guy who takes physical fitness pretty seriously. In fact, back in 2015 he took first place in the Memorial 5K Brooklyn Bridge Run.



That same year, the 27-year-old officer proudly posed for a photo alongside MLB legend Darryl Strawberry, who played for both the New York Yankees and Mets throughout his career.

Officer McLoughlin wins 1st place for #NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run! pic.twitter.com/iaccwHShOa — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) August 19, 2015

He also loves his furry friends



This point is extremely serious: McLoughlin is a dog lover. This is a must considering just how big of an animal lover Lambert is. The songstress is always sharing photos of her horses and her herd of pups.



Back in 2015, McLoughlin was photographed at a NYPD K9 event which seemed to imply he was part of the canine unit back then!

