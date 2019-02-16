Miranda Lambert Secretly Got Married: See Her Romantic Wedding Dress!

Miranda Lambert is a married woman!

The "We Should Be Friends" singer revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Brendan Mcloughlin. Lambert shared two photos from her and Mcloughlin's wedding day alongside the happy news.

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone," she captioned the romantic pics, which show her wearing a gorgeous lace wedding gown as she poses with her beau outdoors.

Lambert's marriage comes as a shock to fans, many of whom didn't know she was dating Mcloughlin. The blonde beauty was previously married to Blake Shelton, before the pair divorced after four years of marriage in 2015.

In December 2015, Lambert confirmed she was dating singer Anderson East. They dated for the next two years before going their separate ways. Lambert then started dating Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker in February 2018, though they broke up in August 2018.

In a July 2018 interview with HITS Daily Double, Lambert opened up about her emotional 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings, which was written amid her divorce from Shelton. Lambert didn't do any press to promote the record, explaining that "it was going to be hell, and I'd already been through hell."

"It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So, I didn’t want to rehash," she shared. "I’d finally gotten to a place where I wasn’t sad anymore. All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn’t need to say anything."

Lambert also recalled a negative experience with the press when she was asked about Shelton's current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

"When the music was out, people had listened, I got on the phone for the first interview," she shared. "First question was, 'How do you feel about Gwen?' I hung up. I told [my manager] Marion, 'I just can’t do this.'”

